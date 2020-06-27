Football Football Odisha FC and assistant coach Thangboi Singto part ways Odisha FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto had joined the club ahead of 2019 ISL and was also the head of club's youth development. PTI Bhubaneswar 27 June, 2020 14:54 IST Thangboi Singto parted ways with Odisha FC. - TWITTER | @OdishaFC PTI Bhubaneswar 27 June, 2020 14:54 IST Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC and its assistant coach Thangboi Singto have parted ways.Singto had joined the club ahead of 2019 ISL and was also the head of club’s youth development.“It was a great and wonderful experience for me at Odisha FC and would like to thank everyone at the club for their support. It was great to work with Head Coach Josep Gombau.“I would like to wish the club, management, staff and players all the best for the upcoming ISL season. Will miss Odisha, its peace loving people and the cheers of the Juggernauts. Dhanyabad OFC,” said Singto. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos