Football

Odisha FC and assistant coach Thangboi Singto part ways

Odisha FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto had joined the club ahead of 2019 ISL and was also the head of club's youth development.

PTI
Bhubaneswar 27 June, 2020 14:54 IST
Thangboi Singto

Thangboi Singto parted ways with Odisha FC.   -  TWITTER | @OdishaFC

PTI
Bhubaneswar 27 June, 2020 14:54 IST

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC and its assistant coach Thangboi Singto have parted ways.

Singto had joined the club ahead of 2019 ISL and was also the head of club’s youth development.

“It was a great and wonderful experience for me at Odisha FC and would like to thank everyone at the club for their support. It was great to work with Head Coach Josep Gombau.

“I would like to wish the club, management, staff and players all the best for the upcoming ISL season. Will miss Odisha, its peace loving people and the cheers of the Juggernauts. Dhanyabad OFC,” said Singto.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related