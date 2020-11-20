Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Points table, goals scored, goal difference ISL 2020: Here is the complete points table of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2020 21:34 IST File Image of the Indian Super League Trophy. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 20 November, 2020 21:34 IST The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.Highlights - Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun BaganThe seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa with ATK Mohun Bagan claiming a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters on Friday at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa. RELATED| ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna scores first goal of ISL 2020-21 The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a double round-robin format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.PositionClubsMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1.ATK Mohun Bagan110010+132.Bengaluru FC 3.Chennaiyin FC 4.FC Goa 5.Hyderabad FC 6.Jamshedpur FC 7.Mumbai City FC 8.NorthEast United FC 9.Odisha FC 10.SC East Bengal 11.Kerala Blasters FC100101-10 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos