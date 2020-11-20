ISL 2020-21: Points table, goals scored, goal difference

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

Highlights - Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa with ATK Mohun Bagan claiming a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters on Friday at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a double round-robin format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.