ISL 2020-21: Points table, goals scored, goal difference

ISL 2020: Here is the complete points table of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season.

20 November, 2020 21:34 IST
ISL Trophy

File Image of the Indian Super League Trophy.   -  ISL MEDIA

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa with ATK Mohun Bagan claiming a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters on Friday at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a double round-robin format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

PositionClubsMPWDLGFGAGDPoints

1.

ATK Mohun Bagan110010+13
2.Bengaluru FC        
3.Chennaiyin FC        
4.FC Goa        
5.Hyderabad FC        
6.Jamshedpur FC        
7.Mumbai City FC        
8.NorthEast United FC        
9.Odisha FC        
10.SC East Bengal        
11.Kerala Blasters FC100101-10

 

