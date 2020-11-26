ISL 2020-21, Kolkata derby: Habas says ATKMB's Soosairaj unlikely to play this season

ATK Mohun Bagan winger Michael Soosairaj has suffered a Grade 3 Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury and is unlikely to be play the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 25-year-old will also miss ISL's first-ever Kolkata derby match when ATK Mohun Bagan takes on rival SC East Bengal on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

Soosairaj picked up the injury in his side's opening game against Kerala Blasters. He had to be stretchered off in the 13th minute after he took a knock to his right knee following a tackle from Blasters defender Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.

In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kolkata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the Indian Super League (ISL).







According to a team source, coach Antonio Habas has also sent Soosairaj's medical reports to Spain for a second opinion.

Addressing the media ahead of the Kolkata derby, Habas hinted that Soosairaj might be out for the season. "It is a disaster for us because Soosairaj is a good player and a good person. The injury is big and I am afraid he may not be playing for the season. But we’ll have to wait and see how he recovers," said the Spaniard.

Soosairaj's injury will come as a huge blow to ATK Mohun Bagan as striker Jobby Justin has also been ruled out for the entire season due to an ACL injury.