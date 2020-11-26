Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Kolkata derby: Habas says ATKMB's Soosairaj unlikely to play this season ISL 2020: ATK Mohun Bagan winger Michael Soosairaj will miss Friday's Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal and is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the ISL 2020-21 season. Team Sportstar 26 November, 2020 18:01 IST ATK Mohun Bagan player Michael Soosairaj receiving medical treatment on the pitch during the match against Kerala Blasters. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 26 November, 2020 18:01 IST ATK Mohun Bagan winger Michael Soosairaj has suffered a Grade 3 Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury and is unlikely to be play the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.The 25-year-old will also miss ISL's first-ever Kolkata derby match when ATK Mohun Bagan takes on rival SC East Bengal on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.Soosairaj picked up the injury in his side's opening game against Kerala Blasters. He had to be stretchered off in the 13th minute after he took a knock to his right knee following a tackle from Blasters defender Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kolkata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the Indian Super League (ISL). According to a team source, coach Antonio Habas has also sent Soosairaj's medical reports to Spain for a second opinion. Addressing the media ahead of the Kolkata derby, Habas hinted that Soosairaj might be out for the season. "It is a disaster for us because Soosairaj is a good player and a good person. The injury is big and I am afraid he may not be playing for the season. But we’ll have to wait and see how he recovers," said the Spaniard.Soosairaj's injury will come as a huge blow to ATK Mohun Bagan as striker Jobby Justin has also been ruled out for the entire season due to an ACL injury. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos