ISL 2020-21: Who are NorthEast United FC's foreign players?

NorthEast United (NEUFC) will aim for a better showing in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) after a disappointing performance last season.

Spaniard Gerard Gus, 35, has been appointed as the head coach to oversee the turnaround. He has been handed an impressive set of foreign signings for the new campaign.

Only attacking midfielder Federico Gallego returns from last season's squad while the team management has refreshed the rest of the overseas slots.

Here's a look at the seven overseas players in NorthEast United FC's squad for ISL 2020-21.

Kewsi Appiah

Appiah is the big name signing of the season for NEUFC. The Ghanian striker bring with him the experience of playing in the Championship (Crystal Palace and Reading). The 30-year-old last played for AFC Wimbledon in the English Championship where he scored four times last season.

Appiah has also played for the national team seven times and found the net twice.

Luis Machado

Machado has made a name for himself in the Primeira Liga -- 130 appearances -- where he helped C.D Tondela, helping it achieve promotion to the Portuguese top division for the first time in its 82-year-history. The diminutive winger then played his part in helping C.D Feirense reach top flight football.

The 28-year-old's move to NEUFC is his first stint overseas.

Dylan Fox

Fox is among the host of Australians who have made their move to the ISL this season. The central defender spent the last season at Central Coast Mariners in the A-League where the team finished last and conceded 55 goals. During his spell with Wellington Phoenix, the 26-year-old was named the 'Player's player of the season'.

Khassa Camara

The signing of Camara will add the necessary steel in the midfield to replace the outgoing Jose Leudo. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder spent the last four seasons at Xanthi in Greece. During his time there, the team was relegated to the second division last season.

Camara represented Mauritis in international football having made his debut in 2013. He has represented the national team 35 times and has a goal to his name.

Federico Gallego

Federico Gallego is the key creative midfielder in the NEUFC ranks. - ISL Media

Gallego wil continue with the Highlanders for the third straight season. Gallego was at his creative best (4 goals, 5 assists) in the 2018-19 season when he was part of the team's run to the playoffs for the first time in the club's history. Unfortunately, he suffered multiple fractures in his leg during the semifinal exit and only returned to action half way through last season.

The Uruguayan's influence on the pitch diminished significantly as the team finished a lowly ninth in the table.

Benjamin Lambot

The 33-yar-old Lambot has over 15 years of top-flight football experience. The Belgian centre-back rose through the ranks at his boyhood club Tubize, where he spent nine years. He then moved to Royal Antwerp and Lierse before plying his trade in the Azerbaijan Premier League with Simurq.

Lambot is identified as the leader at the back to shore up the team's defensive frailties from last season.

Idrissa Sylla

Idrissa Sylla's addition will provide much-needed depth in NEUFC's attack. - Twitter

Guinea-born Sylla is another exciting attacking reinforcement made by the team management. He has played for the national team 27 times and has scored five goals. He has also played in the Belgian top flight with Zulte Waregem and Anderlecht before moving to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship, where he scored 17 goals.

He returned to Belgium in the second division with Waregem and K.V. Oostende before his first foray into Asian football with NEUFC.