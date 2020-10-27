ISL 2020-21: All you need to know

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will get underway on November 20 in Goa. The ISL 2020-21 will entirely be played behind closed doors, across three venues in Goa, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISL, which is the top-flight of Indian football, will feature 11 teams this season - the most in its history - following SC East Bengal's inclusion. Fellow Kolkata heavyweight Mohun Bagan also joined the ISL after it merged with three-time champion ATK and will play as ATK Mohun Bagan.

When will the 2020-21 ISL season begin?

The ISL season will begin on November 20. The fixture list is yet to be announced.

What are the venues for the 2020-21 ISL season?

The entire tournament will be played in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic. All matches will be held in three stadiums - the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Which teams will play in the ISL?

This ISL season will feature 11 teams, the most in the tournament's history. The teams are - ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.

What are the new teams in the ISL?

Kolkata heavyweight Mohun Bagan, which won the I-League last season, joined the ISL as it merged with ATK.

Its city rival East Bengal became the latest entrant to the ISL as it entered into a partnership with Shree Cement to join as the ISL's 11th team. The club has been re-branded as SC East Bengal and will be coached by former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

Which are the teams that have won the ISL?

Only three teams have won the ISL title in the last six seasons. ATK won the inaugural edition, while Chennaiyin FC emerged victorious the next year. ATK returned to bag the title once again in 2016 and Chennaiyin followed suit the following year. Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC took top honours in the 2018-19 season and ATK beat Chennaiyin to the crown last year.

Which is the most successful team in the ISL?

ATK, now ATK Mohun Bagan, is the most successful team in the ISL. The side won the inaugural edition in 2014 by beating Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the final. The club then won its second title two years later when it once again beat Kerala Blasters in the final on penalties.

The club claimed its third ISL crown last season with a 3-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in the title clash.

Who has scored the most goals in the ISL?

Ferran Corominas, who played for FC Goa for three seasons, is the ISL's most successful striker. He scored 48 goals in 57 matches, the most in the ISL's history. He has won two Golden Boots and as many Golden Balls with FC Goa. He struck 14 goals last season as FC Goa won the inaugural League Winners Shield.

Who is the most successful Indian striker in the ISL?

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri is the most successful Indian striker in the ISL. He has scored 39 goals from 74 matches. He scored 14 goals in the 2017-18 season, the most by an Indian in a single season.

Which player has the most assists in the ISL?

Marcelo Pereira, also known as Marcelinho, has crafted 18 assists in 63 matches - the most in the ISL. Also an able striker, he was the top-scorer in the third season when he scored 10 goals for Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC).

Which goalkeeper has the most number of clean sheets in the ISL?

Subrata Paul has the most number of clean sheets in the history of the ISL - 26 from 85 matches. The former India captain was awarded the Golden Glove award in the 2017-18 campaign.