Football

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC signs Japanese midfielder Goddard

Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard has been roped in by Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 27 October, 2020 16:11 IST

Cy Goddard joins the club on a season-long loan from Italian club Benevento Calcio.   -  Special Arrangement

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 27 October, 2020 16:11 IST

Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard has been roped in by Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The 23-year-old joins the club on a season-long loan from Italian club Benevento Calcio. A product of English club Tottenham Hotspur’s youth academy, Goddard represented Spurs at the U-18, U-21 and U-23 levels before leaving in 2017, the club said in a media release.

READ: Mumbai City FC rope in defender Tondonba Singh

Goddard then moved to Italy where he signed for Serie B side Benevento Calcio on a three-year deal in 2018. “When an opportunity to come to Mumbai City came by, I was eager to come to India, showcase my talent here and develop my game. I am aware of the philosophy we have here with coach Sergio Lobera and it fits right with the way I like to play football, Goddard was quoted as saying in a statement.

“He has developed from a young age at a top-level club like Tottenham and even at his young age, he brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill. Cy has the potential to grow and become an influential player here at Mumbai City,” head coach Sergio Lobera said.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos