ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC signs Japanese midfielder Goddard

Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard has been roped in by Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The 23-year-old joins the club on a season-long loan from Italian club Benevento Calcio.

A product of English club Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy, Goddard represented Spurs at the U-18, U-21 and U-23 levels before leaving in 2017, the club said in a media release.

Goddard then moved to Italy where he signed for Serie B side Benevento Calcio on a three-year deal in 2018.

"When an opportunity to come to Mumbai City came by, I was eager to come to India, showcase my talent here and develop my game. I am aware of the philosophy we have here with coach Sergio Lobera and it fits right with the way I like to play football," Goddard was quoted as saying in a statement.

"He has developed from a young age at a top-level club like Tottenham and even at his young age, he brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill. Cy has the potential to grow and become an influential player here at Mumbai City," head coach Sergio Lobera said.