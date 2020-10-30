ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Mohun Bagan takes on East Bengal in Kolkata Derby on November 27

The first Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK-Mohun Bagan in ISL will be played at Tilak Maidan on November 27 in Goa. The seventh season will kick off on November 20, the organisers announced on its Twitter handle earlier this month. The competition will take place in a bio-secure environment across three venues in Goa.

ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL time table, match timings in IST, venues and teams

ISL, Kolkata clubs live happily ever after

East Bengal, which was recently acquired by Shree Cements, bid for a place in the top league in the country and will be joining its traditional rival Mohun Bagan, which merged with the ISL champion ATK earlier this year. This completes the admission of the two legacy clubs in the country’s elite league, much to the joy of millions of fans and supporters each of them commands.

ISL 2020-21: All you need to know

“It is such a happy and proud moment for ISL as we welcome East Bengal FC and their millions of fans into the League. The inclusion of both legacy clubs, i.e. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) opens limitless possibilities for Indian football, especially for talent development in the state,” said Nita Ambani, chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited - the body that manages ISL.

The other nine teams in the ISL are Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC.