ISL 2020-21 full schedule: Complete ISL fixture list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch

The seventh edition of Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on November 20 with Kerala Blasters taking on ATK-Mohun Bagan FC in the opening match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. All double-headers will be played on Sundays and start at 5 PM and 7:30 PM respectively.

The season will see the introduction of Kolkata powerhouse ATK-Mohun Bagan FC after their merger earlier this year. East Bengal, following its partnership with Shree Cement, will enter the ISL as the 11th team in the competition.

ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Mohun Bagan to face East Bengal in Kolkata Derby on November 27

The first Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK-Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27 at Tilak Maidan Stadium. ATK-Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on December 21. ATK won the 2019-20 edition and is the most successful franchise with three titles.

The league phase of the tournament will run from November to February. The schedule for semifinal and final are yet to be finalised.

Here's the first 11 rounds of ISL fixtures for 2020-2021 season

DATE & DAY MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE 20 November, Friday Kerala Blasters vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 21 November, Saturday NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 22 November, Sunday FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 23 November, Monday Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 24 November, Tuesday Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 25 November, Wednesday FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 26 November, Thursday Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 27 November, Friday SC East Bengal vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 28 November, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 29 November, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 29 November, Sunday Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 30 November, Monday FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 1 December, Tuesday Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 2 December, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 3 December, Thursday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 4 December, Friday Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 5 December, Saturday NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 6 December, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 6 December, Sunday FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 7 December, Monday Jamshedpur FC vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 8 December, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 9 December, Wednesday Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 10 December, Thursday SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 11 December, Friday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 12 December, Saturday Odisha FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 13 December, Sunday NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 13 December, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 14 December, Monday Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 15 December, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 16 December, Wednesday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 17 December, Thursday Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 18 December, Friday NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 19 December, Saturday FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 20 December, Sunday Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 20 December, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 21 December, Monday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 22 December, Tuesday Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 23 December, Wednesday Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 26 December, Saturday SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 27 December, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 28 December, Monday Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 29 December, Tuesday Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7,30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 30 December, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan

The matches will be televised live on Star Sports and fans can follow the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.