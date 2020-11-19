ISL 2020-21: The list of champions so far

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season will kick-off from November 20 when ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Kerala Blasters at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

The season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the new campaign, Sportstar looks back at the past six winners of the competition.

2014



The first final in ISL history was contested by Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata (now known as ATK-Mohun Bagan) at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai.



Super-sub Mohammed Rafique scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal the title for the Kolkata club.

Chennaiyin finished top of the league table.

ATK won the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League in 2014. - PTI

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC went head-to-head in the 2015 final at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. It was another season where the title was decided in the dying minutes of the game.Goa’s Thongkosiem Haokip cancelled out Bruno Pellisari’s opener before Jafre Mateu scored in the 87th minute to put the Gaurs ahead.However, ‘keeper Laxmikant Kattimani’s own goal in the 90th minute put the teams back on level terms before Stiven Mendoza scored a minute later to give the Chennaiyin its first title in dramatic fashion.

Goa finished top of the league table.

Mendoza slots in the winner past Kattimani in the 2015 final. - ISL/ SPORTZPICS

The 2016 final was a rematch between the season one finalists, played at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi, and the result remained unchanged.While Atletico de Kolkata won the title for the second time on penalties after the game was tied at 1-1 at the end of extra time. Sameehg Dutie, Borja Fernandez, Javi Lara and Jewel Raja scored for ATK with their spot-kicks.

Mumbai City finished as the table toppers that season.

ATK won the title last season in the 2016 season. - Sportzpics

2017/18



In its maiden ISL season, Bengaluru FC topped the table and won its playoff (against FC Pune City) to qualify for the final that was held at its home ground – Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.



However, for the second consecutive season, the team playing in its home ground lost the title as Chennaiyin came from behind to seal a 3-2 win, and a record-equalling second title.

Chennaiyin defeated Bengaluru in its own yard to lift its second ISL title. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Motivated by its debut season performances, Bengaluru went the distance this time by getting its first league title. Playing against FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena, Rahul Bheke scored the only goal of the game in the second half of extra time to condemn the Gaurs to a second ISL final defeat.

Bengaluru again topped the league stages.

Rahul Bheke scores the winning goal for Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2018-19 final against FC Goa. - Sportzpics

2019/20

After two disappointing season, ATK roared back in style under its former coach Antonio Habas to win its third title in a closed-door final in Goa against Chennaiyin. Javi Hernandez's double and an Edu Garcia strike ensured ATK won 3-1 on the night.

FC Goa finished as the table toppers to win the ISL League Winner's sheild.