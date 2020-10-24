Kerala Blasters signs Australian forward Jordan Murray

Kerala Blasters FC announced Australian forward Jordan Murray as its seventh and final foreign signing for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 25-year-old began his career with Bulli FC before joining the youth team of Wollongong Wolves, which plays in the National Premier League.

He progressed to the senior team in the 2014-15 season ans scored 10 goals in 38 matches in his maiden season. He then moved to Sydney to join APIA Leichhardt. He enjoyed a fine stint here as he struck 43 goals in 64 games during his two seasons with the club. He also won the Golden Boot in 2018.

He subsequently moved to the A-League and spent the last two seasons with the Central Coast Mariners.

“I’m extremely grateful to have been given this opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in India. I’m really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and I’m excited by the challenge that lies ahead,” said Murray, who will be joining the squad soon for pre-season training.

“Jordan is a very exciting player who has loads of energy. He has great attributes in attack, does a lot of running by pressing from the front and tracking back to help the defence,” said Karolis Skinkys, Kerela Blasters' sporting director.