Kerala Blasters signs former Lyon defender Bakary Koné

ISL club Kerala Blasters FC has announced the signing of centre-back Bakary Koné, adding strength and depth to the team's defence.

The 32-year-old Burkina Faso international started his youth career at his hometown club Etoile Filante in 2004. Post an impressive season with the youth team, the defender was promoted to the senior team in the 2005-06 season where he made 27 appearances and scored his first professional goal.

Having caught the eye of French scouts, Koné was rewarded with a move to France as he joined Guingamp in Ligue 2. He spent his first two seasons with the reserve team and was promoted to the first team in 2008. He spent an additional three years at the club, winning the Coupe de France in 2009.

In 2011, he joined French giant -- Olympique Lyonnais. During his five years at the club from 2011 to 2016, Lyon won the Coupe de France in the 2011-12 season and the Trophee Des Champions in 2012. The club was also Ligue 1 runner-up in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 editions.

The resilient defender made 141 appearances for Lyon in all competitions including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

“I am really excited about signing for Kerala Blasters and coming to India for the first time. I have heard a lot about the Indian Super league (ISL) from Nicolas Anelka and he had very positive things to say. I know KBFC has one of the biggest fanbases in the ISL and I am motivated to give my 100% to the club each time I take the field," said Koné.

He moved to Malaga from Lyon, and had a brief stint in the La Liga before moving back to Ligue 1 with Strasbourg on loan. In the last two seasons, Koné played in Turkey and Russia before his move to India.

He made his debut for the Burkina Faso at the age of 19. In 2014, Koné captained his national side for the first time in an African Cup of Nations qualification match against Angola. With 81 appearances, he is currently the third most capped player for his country.