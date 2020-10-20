Football Football ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC signs defender Mohamad Rakip Mumbai City FC has announced the signing of right-back Mohamada Rakip from Kerala Blasters on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming ISL season. Team Sportstar 20 October, 2020 17:37 IST Mohamad Rakip joined Kerala Blasters in 2017 and made 26 appearances for the South Indian club. - Twitter Team Sportstar 20 October, 2020 17:37 IST Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Tuesday confirmed the signing of right-back Mohamad Rakip on a two-year deal.The 20-year old, who came through the ranks of AIFF Elite Academy, signed for Kerala Blasters in 2017 and made 26 appearances for the club over the next two seasons. Rakip was also a part of the preliminary Indian squad ahead of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup under coach Luis Norton de Matos, making multiple appearances in preparatory games.Mohamad Rakip said he is excited to work with head coach Sergio Lobera in the upcoming season. “I am excited at this huge opportunity I now have in front of me and I want to thank Mumbai City for the faith they have shown in me. I am 20 and I believe that I have a lot to learn and achieve in my career. I have a lot of admiration for coach Sergio Lobera and the way he helps younger players grow. Working with the best players in India and the best coach in the league will certainly help me become a much better player,” he said. ISL 2020-21: Slovakian forward Jakub Sylvestr signs for Chennaiyin FC Head coach, Sergio Lobera praised the right-back's abilities and hoped he could make a difference to the team.“Rakip is one of the finest young footballers we have in India at the moment. He has shown incredible progress and all-round growth in the last couple of seasons. While he has tremendous potential and a great future ahead of him, I am confident he can hit the ground running and make a difference to our team immediately. We are happy to have him here with us at Mumbai City.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos