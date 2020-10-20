ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC signs defender Mohamad Rakip

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Tuesday confirmed the signing of right-back Mohamad Rakip on a two-year deal.

The 20-year old, who came through the ranks of AIFF Elite Academy, signed for Kerala Blasters in 2017 and made 26 appearances for the club over the next two seasons. Rakip was also a part of the preliminary Indian squad ahead of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup under coach Luis Norton de Matos, making multiple appearances in preparatory games.

Mohamad Rakip said he is excited to work with head coach Sergio Lobera in the upcoming season.

“I am excited at this huge opportunity I now have in front of me and I want to thank Mumbai City for the faith they have shown in me. I am 20 and I believe that I have a lot to learn and achieve in my career. I have a lot of admiration for coach Sergio Lobera and the way he helps younger players grow. Working with the best players in India and the best coach in the league will certainly help me become a much better player,” he said.

ISL 2020-21: Slovakian forward Jakub Sylvestr signs for Chennaiyin FC

Head coach, Sergio Lobera praised the right-back's abilities and hoped he could make a difference to the team.

“Rakip is one of the finest young footballers we have in India at the moment. He has shown incredible progress and all-round growth in the last couple of seasons. While he has tremendous potential and a great future ahead of him, I am confident he can hit the ground running and make a difference to our team immediately. We are happy to have him here with us at Mumbai City.”