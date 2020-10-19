Football Football ATK Mohun Bagan coach Habas joins team’s training session post quarantine While ATK Mohun Bagan’s Indian players already started training, Antonio Habas was conducting video sessions as his coaching staff went through the quarantine period. PTI 19 October, 2020 22:36 IST ATK Mohun Bagan’s two-time Indian Super League-winning coach Antonio Lopez Habas (FIle Photo). - Vivek Bendre PTI 19 October, 2020 22:36 IST The Indian Super League's (ISL) defending champion ATK Mohun Bagan’s Spanish imports including head coach Antonio Lopez Habas and his support staff joined the training session on Monday after the completing 14-day quarantine period.While Bagan’s Indian players had already started training, Habas was keeping a tab through video sessions as he and his fellow coaching staff went through their quarantine period.READ | Champion Mohammedan Sporting ends I-League Qualifiers campaign undefeated The Habas-coached side trained in two sessions with three Spaniards -- Tiri, Edu Garcia and Javi Hernandez -- and 20 Indian players at the Benaulim Stadium, the club stated in a release.“We are missing the Durga Puja festive atmosphere back home. But it’s about fulfilling a dream and we are committed to it,” Habas, who is the only to have won two ISL titles, said following his team's practice session.All eyes of the seventh edition of ISL will be on the two arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal who have joined the top-tier league after buyouts from ATK and Shree Cement respectively.The Indian top-tier league is scheduled to begin next month in three closed-door venues of Goa because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fixtures are yet to be announced. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos