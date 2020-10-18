ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC acquires Mourtada Fall

Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall has signed up to play for Mumbai City FC till 2021-22.

Fall switches to Mumbai City after a productive two-year stint at FC Goa. The centre-half won the 2019 Super Cup and the 2019-20 ISL League Shield with the Gaurs. Fall also scored nine goals and provided three assists in his 43 appearances over two seasons, earning the tag of a goal-scoring defender.

'Thorough professional'

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera was thrilled at having acquired Fall. “It is a huge statement from our club to have signed Mourtada. He’s a player I know quite well. Mourtada is a thorough professional on and off the pitch and even with all his experience, he always wants to learn more and become better. A player of his calibre is hard to find and we’re very happy that he’s chosen to join us here at Mumbai City,” Lobera said.

ALSO READ | Mumbai City ropes in Hugo Boumous

Fall first played under Lobera at Moghreb Tetouan, a Moroccan club, in 2014-15. Besides Moghreb, a club he began his career with and played for in three separate stints, Fall has represented Kuwait’s Al-Arabi SC and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca. He won the Botola Pro 1 and the CAF Champions League with Wydad.

'Fantastic group'

Fall linked up with Lobera again in 2018-19, when he signed up for FC Goa.

“I have had the fortune of playing under coach Sergio Lobera twice before,” Fall said.

Make way for our new armour in the Ministry of Defence. Make way for Mourtada Fall! #BetterCallFall pic.twitter.com/mkS8snCQ9N — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 18, 2020

“When the opportunity of joining him again came by and at a club like Mumbai City, I did not have to think twice. He knows me very well both, as a player and as a person, and I am ready to give my best for him, for this huge club and for the passionate fans of Mumbai City. We have a fantastic group here and some very talented youngsters. I hope I can share some of my experiences, grow together with my team-mates and help the team achieve our goals.”