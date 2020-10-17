ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC ropes in Hugo Boumous

Mumbai City FC has procured the services of Hugo Boumous for the next two seasons of the Indian Super League. The 25-year-old midfielder was purchased from FC Goa for an undisclosed fee.

Boumous joins the Islanders after a productive season with the Gaurs. He won the ISL golden ball with 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances for his club.

ALSO READ | Mumbai City signs Vikram Partap Singh

Boumous was delighted to be part of Mumbai City FC. He said, “It is no secret that I have had a very successful working relationship with coach Sergio Lobera. He knows how to bring out the best in me and I am delighted to be joining him and my new team-mates at this ambitious club. I had a great last season but I want to get better and I want to win trophies.”

He said it was the right career move for him. “I have, of course, followed Mumbai City during my time in India. There were options to go to some other places both, in India and abroad, but with the project here and City Football Group’s involvement with the club, I knew this is the right move for me. I have big ambitions for myself, and there is no better place to achieve those than Mumbai City. I am really looking forward to contributing to the team’s success in the coming years,” he said.

Allô! Allô! We're going to need to raise the noise in here a bit..



..'cause, you know, #ItsAHugoDeal! @AHSBS pic.twitter.com/eMDSQIF6Yz — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 17, 2020

Commenting on the club’s new recruit, Lobera said, “Hugo is one of the finest footballers to have played in India. His numbers and his accolades speak volumes about what he can bring to our team. I have worked with Hugo in the past; he has immense experience and guile for his age. I am glad we could bring him to Mumbai City and I am expecting him to play a crucial part in us achieving our collective ambitions.”

ALSO READ | Chennaiyin FC signs Fatkhulloev

Boumous played under Lobera at Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan in 2016 and 2017, after his stint with French club Stade Lavallois, his alma mater. In January, 2018, he followed Lobera to FC Goa, for whom he scored 20 goals and 17 assists in 47 games across competitions.

With FC Goa, he won the ISL League Shield (2019-20) and the Super Cup (2019).