SC East Bengal ropes in Congo midfielder Maghoma, India left-back Das

SC East Bengal on Monday confirmed the signing of former Birmingham City midfielder Jacques Maghoma as its sixth foreign recruit.

The Congolese, who will turn 33 on Friday, has signed a one-year contract, the club stated in a release.

The red-and-gold brigade also announced the return of India's international left-back Narayan Das.

“I am looking forward to joining my teammates in Goa and having a successful season with SC East Bengal,” Maghoma, a youth product of Tottenham Hotspur, said.

“I also know the fan base of SC East Bengal and I am so eager to engage with them and repay them for the faith they have in us. As always, I will do my utmost for them.”

Maghoma will join the other five foreigners -- Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington, Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway, Daniel Fox and Ville Matti Steinmann -- in the SC East Bengal squad.

“Having donned the Red and Gold colours before, I know what it feels to play for SC East Bengal,” Das, who had represented the club from 2015-17 and made 16 appearances, said.

“I am over the moon to sign for this club which is 100 years old. I have grown up watching SC East Bengal play and I cannot wait to take the field and put my best foot forward,” the 27-year-old added.

East Bengal also has Abhishek Ambekar in the left-back position.