Football Football SC East Bengal ropes in Congo midfielder Maghoma, India left-back Das Jacques Maghoma has signed a one-year contract with SC East Bengal, while the team also announced the return of India's international left-back Narayan Das. PTI 19 October, 2020 21:22 IST "I am looking forward to joining my teammates in Goa and having a successful season with SC East Bengal," Jacques Maghoma said. - Twitter PTI 19 October, 2020 21:22 IST SC East Bengal on Monday confirmed the signing of former Birmingham City midfielder Jacques Maghoma as its sixth foreign recruit.The Congolese, who will turn 33 on Friday, has signed a one-year contract, the club stated in a release.The red-and-gold brigade also announced the return of India's international left-back Narayan Das."I am looking forward to joining my teammates in Goa and having a successful season with SC East Bengal," Maghoma, a youth product of Tottenham Hotspur, said.READ | Champion Mohammedan Sporting ends I-League Qualifiers campaign undefeated "I also know the fan base of SC East Bengal and I am so eager to engage with them and repay them for the faith they have in us. As always, I will do my utmost for them."Maghoma will join the other five foreigners -- Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington, Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway, Daniel Fox and Ville Matti Steinmann -- in the SC East Bengal squad."Having donned the Red and Gold colours before, I know what it feels to play for SC East Bengal," Das, who had represented the club from 2015-17 and made 16 appearances, said."I am over the moon to sign for this club which is 100 years old. I have grown up watching SC East Bengal play and I cannot wait to take the field and put my best foot forward," the 27-year-old added.East Bengal also has Abhishek Ambekar in the left-back position.