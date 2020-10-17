East Bengal to play ISL as SC East Bengal, new logo unveiled

East Bengal will play the Indian Super League as SC East Bengal, the club announced on Saturday. A new logo was also unveiled.

Following its partnership with Shree Cement, it SC East Bengal will enter the ISL as the 11th team in the competition.

“The club’s new logo retains the primary assets like the emblem of a flaming torch and its colours which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of East Bengal, its contribution to Indian football along with Shree Cement’s support to keep the flag flying high,” said H. M. Bangur, managing director of Shree Cement.

“It’s a start of the new and exciting partnership for all of us with East Bengal, and we’re happy to share the evolution of the club’s logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and I am sure that this will only take the legacy of the club forward,” he added.

Prashant Bangur, joint managing director of Shree Cement, said, “We’re proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern outlook.”

“The fans are the heart and soul of SC East Bengal, and we will work together as one family trying hard every day to keep the flag flying high,” he added.

Having roped in Liverpool and England legend Robbie Fowler, the Indian contingent and a few foreigners arrived in Goa on Friday and will undergo the mandatory quarantine period as per protocol.

The ISL season will be held behind closed doors across three venues in view of the coronavirus panbdemic.