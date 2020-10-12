Football Football East Bengal appoints new CEO ahead of ISL debut East Bengal has appointed Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) as its Chief Executive Officer ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 12 October, 2020 18:50 IST “We are entering the ISL for the first time and I look forward to a fruitful association with the club,” said Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) after being appointed as East Bengal's CEO. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar KOLKATA 12 October, 2020 18:50 IST East Bengal announced the appointment of Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) as its Chief Executive Officer ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. With over 40 years of experience, Col. Samaddar has been working in various corporate sectors as the chief operating officer after ending his Army service. Currently, he is the CEO of Royal Calcutta Golf Club and will join Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation, the new entity governing East Bengal, from October 16, 2020. RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Robbie Fowler keen on experiencing East Bengal-Mohun Bagan rivalry “I am very proud to join Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation. The club has a rich history of 100 years. We will undertake all measures to live up to the expectation of our fans and take the professional legacy of the club forward,” Col. Samaddar said.“We are entering the ISL for the first time and I look forward to a fruitful association with the club,” he added. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos