East Bengal appoints new CEO ahead of ISL debut

East Bengal announced the appointment of Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) as its Chief Executive Officer ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.



With over 40 years of experience, Col. Samaddar has been working in various corporate sectors as the chief operating officer after ending his Army service. Currently, he is the CEO of Royal Calcutta Golf Club and will join Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation, the new entity governing East Bengal, from October 16, 2020.

“I am very proud to join Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation. The club has a rich history of 100 years. We will undertake all measures to live up to the expectation of our fans and take the professional legacy of the club forward,” Col. Samaddar said.

“We are entering the ISL for the first time and I look forward to a fruitful association with the club,” he added.