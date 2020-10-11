Yan Law and Mohammedan Sporting part ways

Yan Law, coach of Mohammedan Sporting, has announced his departure from the club. The decision comes hours after Mohammedan beat ARA FC 4-1 to claim its second win on the trot in the ongoing I-League Qualifiers.

Law became the youngest ever to coach an I-League club when he took charge of Punjab FC last season at the age of 26. He also has the distinction of being the youngest AFC A License holder coach in Indian football.

He subsequently agreed to join Mohammedan in July. However, his stay at the club has been cut short owing to internal differences.

“There have been a few issues between me and the club off the field and I think it's best that we part ways. I cannot disclose anything further as of now. The club also knew it was coming and I think its best that we move on. I wish the club all the best for its remaining two matches (in the I-League Qualifiers) and its future in the I-League and the Indian Super League,” he told Sportstar.

The club confirmed the development with a statement on Twitter that read, “The employment of Head Coach Yan Cheng Law with Mohammedan Sporting Club is terminated with immediate effect (Dated 11/10/2020) We wish him the best for his future endeavours.”