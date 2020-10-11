I-League Qualifiers: Mohammedan Sporting hammers ARA, Bengaluru United beats Garhwal

Mohammedan Sporting FC continued its winning run by cruising to a comfortable 4-1 win over ARA FC in their I-League Qualifier clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Putting behind the rusty performance that saw it edge out Garhwal FC by a last gasp injury-time goal in its opening match, Mohammedan Sporting played true to its potential against ARA.

Willis Plaza, the seasoned Trinidad and Tobago striker, put Mohammedan ahead in the 13th minute when he converted Vanlalbiaa Chhangte's assist.

Young Nepalese forward Abhishek Rijal found the target twice in the 21st and 45th minutes to secure a 3-0 lead for the Kolkata outfit in the opening half.

ARA could not put up much of a resistance but pulled one back in the 54th minute when Mohammedan defender Saiful Rahman miscued an attempted clearance into own goal.

Sheikh Faiaz rounded off the win for Mohammedan when he struck in the 89th minute and kept his side's unbeaten run intact. Mohammedan now tops the standings with six points from two outings.



- Bengaluru United claims first points -

FC Bengaluru United earned his first win of the campaign as it beat Garhwal United 1-0 in the second game of the day played at the Kalyani Stadium.

Ghanaian striker William Opoku found the target in the eighth minute for the Bengaulru side, which could not add any more to its tally despite earning a few more chances in the match.