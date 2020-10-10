ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC signs midfielder Cole Alexander

Midfielder Cole Alexander has joined Odisha FC on a two-year contract, the Indian Super League club announced on Saturday.

Born in Cape Town, Alexander played youth football at Hellenic FC and Ajax Cape Town before making his senior professional debut for the latter. A high-energy mid-fielder, Alexander has also represented various other South African clubs such as Vasco Da Gama, Chippa United, Polokwane City and SuperSport United.

The 31-year-old South African national team member was one of the outstanding performers for Bidvest Wits in the South African Premier League last season.

'High energy'

Commenting on the Odisha FC’s recruit, head coach Stuart Baxter said, “We are delighted to secure Cole to our squad. I have worked with Cole with Bafana and he brings a combination of high energy, character and quality. His personality will enrich our squad environment and I am sure he will be popular among our fans.”

Alexander said, “I have heard a lot about the special fans that the club has and though they will not be in the stadiums with us this year, we will carry them in our hearts and try and make them proud. I hope we can achieve something special at Odisha FC in the upcoming seasons.”