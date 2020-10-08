ISL 2020-21: East Bengal transfers sporting rights to its investor

The legal impasse between East Bengal and the club’s new investor Shree Cement has been resolved and the club has transferred its sporting rights to the new entity. The decks are now cleared for the Kolkata giant to feature in the Indian Super League this year - which is likely to begin in November end.

The finalisation of the partnership, announced early last month, ran into rough weather after some club members raised doubts at East Bengal’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM), which was convened to officially transfer the sporting rights to the new conglomerate formed as a result of the new agreement.

In a statement on Thursday, the Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) confirmed that things have been sorted. “We are delighted to be part of the ISL from 2020-2021 season. I would like to thank the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee for her continuous support at all times. She is always ready to help in the development of sport in the state of West Bengal and we share the same vision,” H. M. Bangur, the Managing Director of Shree Cement, said.

“We are delighted to take part in the Hero Indian Super League. At our club, the aim will always be to develop the game in every way possible. We promise to put our best foot forward and make the fans proud in our first season,” Prashant Bangur, joint Managing Director Shree Cement, said.