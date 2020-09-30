Corominas bids adieu to ISL, signs for Spanish side Atletico Baleares

Ferran Corominas, the most successful striker in the Indian Super League's six-year history, will not be making his yearly trip to India this year.

The 37-year-old, who won two Golden Boots and as many Golden Balls with FC Goa, has joined Spanish third-tier side Atletico Baleares.

Corominas steered FC Goa to the ISL playoffs in all three seasons with the side and struck 48 goals in 57 matches, the most in the ISL's history. He also powered the club to the Super Cup title in 2019.

He bagged 14 goals last season as FC Goa won the inaugural League Winners Shield and became the first Indian club to directly qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

"Forward Ferran Corominas, 'Coro', is a new ATB player. The last three seasons he has played in the Goa of the Indian Super League, where he is the highest historical scorer in the competition. In 68 official matches between all competitions he scored 55 goals," said Atletico Baleares in a statement.

It added, "Nobody has scored more goals in that league than him. At 37 years old, he is in top form. 'Coro' arrives at ATB “highly motivated and with the illusion of being promoted to the team”".

FC Goa's new signing, Igor Angulo, is tipped to be Corominas' replacement.