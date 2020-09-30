Football Football Corominas bids adieu to ISL, signs for Spanish side Atletico Baleares Ferran Corominas, who led FC Goa to the Super Cup triumph, leaves as the Indian Super League's highest goalscorer of all-time. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 18:11 IST Ferran Corominas scored 48 goals in 57 matches for FC Goa, the most in the ISL's history, and was instrumental in steering the side to the League Winners Shield last season. - ISL Media Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 18:11 IST Ferran Corominas, the most successful striker in the Indian Super League's six-year history, will not be making his yearly trip to India this year.The 37-year-old, who won two Golden Boots and as many Golden Balls with FC Goa, has joined Spanish third-tier side Atletico Baleares. 8. 55. 2His game changed the game. #GraciasCoro! #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/LiDHpLo3aT— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) September 30, 2020 Corominas steered FC Goa to the ISL playoffs in all three seasons with the side and struck 48 goals in 57 matches, the most in the ISL's history. He also powered the club to the Super Cup title in 2019.He bagged 14 goals last season as FC Goa won the inaugural League Winners Shield and became the first Indian club to directly qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League. "Forward Ferran Corominas, 'Coro', is a new ATB player. The last three seasons he has played in the Goa of the Indian Super League, where he is the highest historical scorer in the competition. In 68 official matches between all competitions he scored 55 goals," said Atletico Baleares in a statement. It added, "Nobody has scored more goals in that league than him. At 37 years old, he is in top form. 'Coro' arrives at ATB “highly motivated and with the illusion of being promoted to the team”". CLUB INFORMA | Ferran Corominas ‘Coro’ nuevo jugador balearico Máximo goleador histórico de @IndSuperLeague 50 goles en tres temporadas en @FCGoaOfficial 241 partidos en Primera @RCDEspanyol @elchecf @CAOsasuna https://t.co/hB2WKpOYyn#RENOVAM pic.twitter.com/18SYuTjZAN— CD Atlético Baleares (@atleticbalears) September 29, 2020 RELATED| ISL: Spaniard Igor Angulo seeks new challenge at FC Goa FC Goa's new signing, Igor Angulo, is tipped to be Corominas' replacement. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos