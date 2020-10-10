Sudeva FC ropes in Kean Lewis ahead of maiden I-League season

Sudeva FC has signed winger Kean Lewis from Bengaluru FC ahead of its maiden I-League season. The 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract, Sudeva FC told Sportstar.

The I-League is expected to begin in December.

ALSO READ | My aim is to make Sudeva FC the Ajax of Indian football - Anuj Gupta

Lewis comes in with a wealth of experience, having previously played for Mohun Bagan, and Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) and the erstwhile FC Pune City.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, his last assignment was a two-year stint with Bengaluru FC. He made 15 appearances in Bengaluru's title-winning campaign in 2018-19 and played featured in five matches last season.