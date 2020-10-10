Football Football Sudeva FC ropes in Kean Lewis ahead of maiden I-League season Winger Kean Lewis joins the Delhi-based club on a one-year contract. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 08:26 IST Kean Lewis has signed a one-year deal with Sudeva FC. - Special Arrangement/ File Image Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 08:26 IST Sudeva FC has signed winger Kean Lewis from Bengaluru FC ahead of its maiden I-League season. The 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract, Sudeva FC told Sportstar.The I-League is expected to begin in December.ALSO READ | My aim is to make Sudeva FC the Ajax of Indian football - Anuj GuptaLewis comes in with a wealth of experience, having previously played for Mohun Bagan, and Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) and the erstwhile FC Pune City. A product of the Tata Football Academy, his last assignment was a two-year stint with Bengaluru FC. He made 15 appearances in Bengaluru's title-winning campaign in 2018-19 and played featured in five matches last season. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos