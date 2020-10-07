Football Football 1Sport to telecast I-League Qualifiers “I-League Qualifiers will be telecast on 1Sport. We have a deal to broadcast I-League and they will also telecast the Qualifiers," AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said. Shyam Vasudevan 07 October, 2020 20:23 IST The I-League Qualifiers is scheduled to be held in Kolkata and Kalyani between October 8 and October 19 (Representative Image). - I-League Shyam Vasudevan 07 October, 2020 20:23 IST Matches of the I-League Qualifiers will be telecast on 1Sports, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das confirmed on Wednesday. “The I-League Qualifiers will be telecast on 1Sport. We have a deal with 1Sport to broadcast the I-League and they will also telecast the Qualifiers. Kolkata-based Parallel TV will handle the production,” Das told Sportstar. RELATED| I-League Qualifiers 2020 - All you need to knowThe I-League Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Kolkata and Kalyani between October 8 and October 19, will mark the start of the 2020-21 Indian football season and the return of competitive sport in the country.The I-League Qualifiers will feature five teams vying for a lone spot in the I-League. The opening matchday will see Bhawanipore FC take on FC Bengaluru United at the Salt Lake Stadium at 12:30 pm, while Mohammedan SC will face Garhwal FC at 4:30 pm at the Kalyani Stadium. All matches will be held at the same time slots, except for the final day, when both matches will be played at 2 pm.RELATED| I-League Qualifiers - Full list of fixturesEach team will play each other once in a round-robin format and the team that tops the table after the final matchday will be promoted to the I-League, which is expected to start in December. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos