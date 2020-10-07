1Sport to telecast I-League Qualifiers

Matches of the I-League Qualifiers will be telecast on 1Sports, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das confirmed on Wednesday.

“The I-League Qualifiers will be telecast on 1Sport. We have a deal with 1Sport to broadcast the I-League and they will also telecast the Qualifiers. Kolkata-based Parallel TV will handle the production,” Das told Sportstar.

RELATED| I-League Qualifiers 2020 - All you need to know

The I-League Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Kolkata and Kalyani between October 8 and October 19, will mark the start of the 2020-21 Indian football season and the return of competitive sport in the country.

The I-League Qualifiers will feature five teams vying for a lone spot in the I-League. The opening matchday will see Bhawanipore FC take on FC Bengaluru United at the Salt Lake Stadium at 12:30 pm, while Mohammedan SC will face Garhwal FC at 4:30 pm at the Kalyani Stadium. All matches will be held at the same time slots, except for the final day, when both matches will be played at 2 pm.

RELATED| I-League Qualifiers - Full list of fixtures

Each team will play each other once in a round-robin format and the team that tops the table after the final matchday will be promoted to the I-League, which is expected to start in December.