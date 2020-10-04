ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC ropes in Brazilian defender Memo

Brazilian defender Emerson Gomes de Moura, better known as Memo, has signed up to play for Chennaiyin FC on a free transfer for the 2020-21 season, the ISL club announced on Sunday. Memo joins Chennaiyin FC after the expiry of his contract with Jamshedpur FC, the club he represented for three years.

Memo’s first ISL season was the 2016 season when he played for Delhi Dynamos. He made his ISL debut in Dynamos’s 3-1 win over Chennaiyin in Chennai in October, 2016. Memo played 10 times that year and helped his side qualify for the semifinals.

He moved to Jamshedpur FC in the next season, and played all 54 matches the club played till 2019-20.

Memo has spent much of his career playing in Brazil's lower-division leagues.

“I am delighted to be a part of the blue Chennaiyin family,” Memo said.

“The upcoming season will be fantastic, I am certain. It is a pity we won’t be able to feel the warmth of the fans in the stands, as they are truly incredible and loyal. Every time I have played in Chennai, I have truly felt their passion. They will always be in our thoughts, and we have to work hard and be united to achieve glory. A unique ISL awaits us, which will be a spectacle in itself,” he said.

Commenting on his latest recruit, Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo said,“Memo is a solid addition to our squad. His rich experience of playing in the ISL will provide a huge boost, along with his versatility in key defensive areas. We have signed a proven and dependable individual in Memo, who is sure to hit the ground running. His skill-set comprises the perfect combination of technical adeptness and aggression, which is something the youngsters in our team can also benefit from.”

Memo becomes Chennaiyin FC head coach Laszlo’s second foreign signing, following Bosnian central defender Enes Sipovic’s acquisition.