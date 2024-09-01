MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Organisers postpone triathlon in river Seine over water quality

The issue also caused disruption to the Olympics triathlon and open-water swimming events, with several practice sessions being cancelled due to high levels of pollution caused by heavy rainfall.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 09:26 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Concerns over water quality in the Seine River resurfaced at the Paralympic Games forcing organizers to change the schedule for para triathlon races.
Concerns over water quality in the Seine River resurfaced at the Paralympic Games forcing organizers to change the schedule for para triathlon races. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Concerns over water quality in the Seine River resurfaced at the Paralympic Games forcing organizers to change the schedule for para triathlon races. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris 2024 Paralympics organisers on Sunday postponed the triathlon by a day over worries about the River Seine’s water quality.

“The latest analysis shows a deterioration in the water quality of the Seine following heavy rainfall over the past two days,” the organisers said.

“It was decided to schedule the 11 medal sessions of the Para triathlon on September 2,” they added, following a meeting between World Triathlon, the Paris 2024 organisers, and the relevant French authorities.

The triathlon was originally scheduled to happen over two days -- September 1 and 2.

ALSO READ | Paris Paralympics 2024: Krishna Nagar retires mid-game against Thailand’s Natthapong Meechai, fails to defend title 

The issue also caused disruption to the Olympics triathlon and open-water swimming events, with several practice sessions being cancelled due to high levels of pollution caused by heavy rainfall.

Of 11 days of events and training scheduled in the river during the Olympics, only five got the green light.

Despite a 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) upgrade to improve the Paris sewerage and water treatment system, the Seine has been dogged by pollution concerns, notably for its levels of enterococci and E.coli bacteria.

