MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku fires up Napoli for late win over 10-man Parma

The momentum of the match changed significantly when Parma keeper Zion Suzuki was shown a second yellow card for a foul on David Neres, causing defender Enrico Del Prato to take over in goal.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 09:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring goal its first goal during the Serie A match between Napoli and Parma.
Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring goal its first goal during the Serie A match between Napoli and Parma. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring goal its first goal during the Serie A match between Napoli and Parma. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku and Andre Zambo Anguissa scored in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over promoted Parma in Serie A on Saturday.

Napoli moved up to fourth in the standings following its second victory of the campaign.

Feisty Parma, who beat Milan last week, looked to be on its way to a second surprise win of the season thanks to a 19th-minute penalty from Ange-Yoan Bonny.

The visitor had chances to extend the lead but Antonio Conte’s men looked more threatening after the break when new signing Lukaku came onto the pitch.

The momentum changed significantly when Parma keeper Zion Suzuki was shown a second yellow card for a foul on David Neres, causing defender Enrico Del Prato to take over in goal with no further substitutions available.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig ends Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run after 3-2 comeback win

Napoli thought it had won a penalty for a foul on Giovanni Simeone, only for it to be overturned by VAR in the 90th minute.

But Lukaku grabbed the equaliser two minutes later with a low shot from 12 yards from a Leonardo Spinazzolla through ball before Zambo Anguissa’s header sealed the win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in the 96th minute.

“It is an honour to play for this club, these fans and also for these lads, who gave me a really warm welcome,” former Chelsea and AS Roma forward Lukaku told DAZN.

“We worked really hard and the effort we put into training paid off. It is something of a habit that I score on my debut, but we won and that’s the most important thing. I am very happy, but now we need to work and keep winning,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Romelu Lukaku /

Napoli /

Zambo Anguissa /

Antonio Conte /

Serie A 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku fires up Napoli for late win over 10-man Parma
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test Day 3: Bangladesh 10/0 at start of third day; Miraz’s fifer skittles Pakistan for 274 in first innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Organisers postpone triathlon in river Seine over water quality
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig ends Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run after 3-2 comeback win
    Reuters
  5. Odisha FC edges Etihad Club to advance to group stages in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku fires up Napoli for late win over 10-man Parma
    Reuters
  2. Odisha FC edges Etihad Club to advance to group stages in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez brace helps Inter Miami rout Chicago Fire 4-1
    Reuters
  4. Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba passes away aged 39
    Reuters
  5. CHI 1-4 MIA Highlights; Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami beats Chicago Fire 4-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku fires up Napoli for late win over 10-man Parma
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test Day 3: Bangladesh 10/0 at start of third day; Miraz’s fifer skittles Pakistan for 274 in first innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Organisers postpone triathlon in river Seine over water quality
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig ends Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run after 3-2 comeback win
    Reuters
  5. Odisha FC edges Etihad Club to advance to group stages in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment