Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku fires up Napoli for late win over 10-man Parma

Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku and Andre Zambo Anguissa scored in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over promoted Parma in Serie A on Saturday.

Napoli moved up to fourth in the standings following its second victory of the campaign.

Feisty Parma, who beat Milan last week, looked to be on its way to a second surprise win of the season thanks to a 19th-minute penalty from Ange-Yoan Bonny.

The visitor had chances to extend the lead but Antonio Conte’s men looked more threatening after the break when new signing Lukaku came onto the pitch.

The momentum changed significantly when Parma keeper Zion Suzuki was shown a second yellow card for a foul on David Neres, causing defender Enrico Del Prato to take over in goal with no further substitutions available.

Napoli thought it had won a penalty for a foul on Giovanni Simeone, only for it to be overturned by VAR in the 90th minute.

But Lukaku grabbed the equaliser two minutes later with a low shot from 12 yards from a Leonardo Spinazzolla through ball before Zambo Anguissa’s header sealed the win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in the 96th minute.

“It is an honour to play for this club, these fans and also for these lads, who gave me a really warm welcome,” former Chelsea and AS Roma forward Lukaku told DAZN.

“We worked really hard and the effort we put into training paid off. It is something of a habit that I score on my debut, but we won and that’s the most important thing. I am very happy, but now we need to work and keep winning,” he added.