ISL 2020-21: Robbie Fowler keen on experiencing East Bengal-Mohun Bagan rivalry

Robbie Fowler, the former Liverpool legend, who was introduced as the coach of the Indian Super League debutant SC East Bengal said that he will leave no stone unturned to bring glory to the side.

“We will try to make this club as successful as possible. It is a big challenge as it is a new team. We are a bit late in terms of preparation but we will leave no stone unturned in our quest to bring glory,” said Fowler, who is making a move from A-League, where he coached Brisbane Roar.

Appearing in his first press conference, which was conducted on a virtual platform, Fowler said he had heard a lot about the long rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and looked forward in experiencing it. “Rivalry is healthy in football as it drives the players on and also the clubs to achieve the very best. Tony (his assistant Anthony Grant) and I have been involved in various rivalries and derbies so we know what it is all about,” said Fowler.