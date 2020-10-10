ISL: Kerala Blasters signs Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu

Kerala Blasters has signed Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu for its upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hailing from Harare, Costa started his senior career with the Zimbabwean side AmaZulu before moving to Masvingo United. After spending a season in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League, in 2007, he moved to Poland by joining KS Wisla Ustronianka on loan.

In 2008, Costa spent the next two seasons on loan with the Polish side Zaglebie Lubin and his strong performances earned him a permanent deal at the club. While at Lubin, he became the most highly rated centre backs in the Polish League with 136 appearances and 5 goals for the club. In 2013, Costa moved to the Czech Republic side Sparta Prague seeking an exit from Poland.

In his seven seasons at Sparta, the defender made over 200 appearances and also captained it during the club’s Europa League and UEFA Champions League campaigns over the years. He even scored nine goals during his time at the club.

“Kerala Blasters has a fantastic plan for the season. I’m intrigued and fascinated to meet my new teammates, learn new cultures and do my best to help the club achieve their goals.

I’m also very impressed by the vibe that is presented by the fans. I strongly believe that a club with such a vibrant, strong, energetic and passionate fanbase deserves great performances on the pitch! Looking forward to learn more about Kerala and the club," said Costa after signing for the club.