Football Football International transfer spending drops over 30 percent says FIFA report FIFA's report says that the money spent on international transfers during this year's summer transfer window dipped by over 30 percent as compared to last year. Reuters Bern 09 October, 2020 19:43 IST Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was the big signing on deadline day as Arsenal triggered his €50m release clause to bring him on board. - Getty Images Reuters Bern 09 October, 2020 19:43 IST The amount of money spent on international transfers in the window which closed on Tuesday dropped by more than 30 percent compared to the corresponding period last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA said in a report on Friday.FIFA announced that a total of $3.92 billion was spent by clubs worldwide between June 1 and October 6 (3:30am IST) in the transfer window this year, compared to $5.8 billion a year ago.RELATED| Transfer Deadline Day: Top six signings The number of transfers also fell from 9,087 last year to 7,424, down 18 percent, the report said. The number of those transfers involving a fee was 1,623 compared with 1,222, a decline of 25 percent.“Following the interruption of football for more than three months at the tail end of last season... spending on transfer fees in mens professional football declined significantly,” said the report.The COVID-19 pandemic brought football to a standstill worldwide between March and June and, although it has restarted since then, most games have been played without fans or in front of very limited crowds, significantly affecting club revenues.RELATED| Transfer Deadline Day 2020: List of all major signings It also caused the transfer window to be extended until October 6 to allow for a late start to the 2020/21 European club season.European clubs were by far the biggest spenders with a total outlay of $3.78 billion. Of that, $1.25 billion was spent by English clubs followed by Italian teams ($544 million) and Spanish sides ($487 million).However, the report said the women's game seemed less affected and the number of international transfers rose from 385 to 522, up more than 35 percent, while the amount spent on players nearly doubled from $455,000 to $822,000. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos