East Bengal completes switch to ISL

Kolkata giant East Bengal will embark on its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) campaign in the 2020-21 season after its inclusion into the Indian top-flight football tournament was announced on Sunday.

Following Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation acquisition of majority stake in club and their successful bid, it will enter the ISL as the eleventh team in the competition.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani welcomed the historical club to the Indian top-tier.

"It is such a happy and proud moment for ISL as we welcome East Bengal FC and their millions of fans into the League. The inclusion of both legacy clubs, i.e. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) opens limitless possibilities for Indian football, especially for talent development in the state," she said.

"West Bengal has made an immense contribution to the growth of the beautiful game in India. ISL’s growing footprint in the state and across India, is yet another step towards our mission of building a competitive and robust football ecosystem in the country,” she added.

East Bengal's entry into the ISL will see the club resume its rivalry with Mohun Bagan which merged with ATK to form ATK Mohun Bagan for the upcoming season.