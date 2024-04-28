New England Revolution vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE updates: Preview, predicted XI, when and where to watch Messi in action

- April 28, 2024 03:37Preview
Inter Miami will be buoyed by the return of Lionel Messi from injury ahead of its Major League Soccer clash against New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday, 5 am IST.
Miami is currently placed first in the Eastern Conference standings, two points ahead of second placed New York Red Bulls and has won its last two MLS encounters after getting knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Mexican Side Monterrery.
New England, placed bottom in the Eastern Conference standings has only four points from eight matches and has only won one match in its last five matches.
New England Revolution vs Inter Miami
NER vs MIA: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Major League Soccer clash between New England Revolution and Inter Miami at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Major League Soccer's Western Conference match between New England Revolution vs Inter Miami to be played at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.
