Live

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE updates: Preview, predicted XI, when and where to watch Messi in action

NER vs MIA: Catch the live updates from the MLS match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami being played at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Updated : Apr 28, 2024 04:01 IST

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi in action against Nashville.
Lionel Messi in action against Nashville. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Lionel Messi in action against Nashville. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS match being played at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.

  • April 28, 2024 03:37
    Preview

    Inter Miami will be buoyed by the return of Lionel Messi from injury ahead of its Major League Soccer clash against New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday, 5 am IST.

    Miami is currently placed first in the Eastern Conference standings, two points ahead of second placed New York Red Bulls and has won its last two MLS encounters after getting knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Mexican Side Monterrery.

    New England, placed bottom in the Eastern Conference standings has only four points from eight matches and has only won one match in its last five matches.

    Read the full review here.

  • April 28, 2024 03:37
    Live-streaming info

    New England Revolution vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

    NER vs MIA: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Major League Soccer clash between New England Revolution and Inter Miami at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.

  • April 28, 2024 03:37
    Welcome to New England Revolution vs Inter Miami LIVE blog

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference match between New England Revolution vs Inter Miami vs Monterrey to be played at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.

