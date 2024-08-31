MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: England to resume from 25/1; Sri Lanka all out 196

ENG vs SL: Catch all live scores and updates from Day 3 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Updated : Aug 31, 2024 15:32 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Ben Duckett in action.
England’s Ben Duckett in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England’s Ben Duckett in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Playing XIs
England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

