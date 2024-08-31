ENG vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: England to resume from 25/1; Sri Lanka all out 196

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Playing XIs England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir. Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.