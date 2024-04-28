MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLS: Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England

Benjamin Cremaschi and Luis Suarez scored the other goals for Miami (6-2-3, 21 points), which has points in five straight games.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 07:49 IST , Massachusetts - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (c) in the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory.
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (c) in the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (c) in the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lionel Messi’s brace led Inter Miami to a 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Benjamin Cremaschi and Luis Suarez scored the other goals for Miami (6-2-3, 21 points), which has points in five straight games.

Miami improved to 4-3-0 all-time against the Revolution and avoided a third straight loss in Foxboro.

The Revolution actually opened the scoring as Tomas Chancalay notched a goal in the first minute for New England (1-7-1, 4 points), which has lost three straight matches.

Messi tied the game 1-1 in the 32nd minute, taking a through ball from Robert Taylor and putting a left-footed strike in past keeper Henrich Ravas.

Then, in the 68th minute, the Argentine gave Miami a 2-1 lead, picking up a Sergio Busquets through ball and striking a left-footed shot for his team-leading ninth goal.

ALSO READ | New England Revolution vs Inter Miami HIGHLIGHTS

With the two goals, Messi became the first player in MLS history to have five straight games with multiple goal contributions. With nine goals, Messi is one goal up on Cristian Arango for the MLS league lead.

In the 83rd minute, Cremaschi gave Miami a 3-1 lead. Messi had the initial shot, which Ravas stopped, but Cremaschi was there to put in the rebound.

Miami took a 4-1 lead in the 88th minute as Suarez put a left-footed strike past Ravas for his seventh goal in 10 games.

Chancalay got the scoring going by chipping a shot up and over Miami keeper Drake Callender off a through ball from Carles Gil 37 seconds into the match.

The goal was the first for the Revs in three games. New England has just six goals over nine games this season.

New England next travels to Chicago while Miami hosts the New York Red Bulls. Both matches are set for May 4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi /

Luis Suarez /

MLS /

Sergio Busquets

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLS: Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England
    Reuters
  2. New England Revolution vs Inter Miami HIGHLIGHTS, MLS: NE 1-4 MIA; Messi scores two, assists Suarez in comfortable win for Miami
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG looks to turn tables on familiar territory against Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24, MBSG v OFC: What happened in the last five Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC games before semifinal 2nd leg?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MBSG vs OFC, ISL 2024 Semifinal 2nd Leg: Overall head-to-head record in Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. MLS: Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England
    Reuters
  2. New England Revolution vs Inter Miami HIGHLIGHTS, MLS: NE 1-4 MIA; Messi scores two, assists Suarez in comfortable win for Miami
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Pro League: Laporte goal guides Al Nassr to narrow win against Al Khaleej
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Al Nassr’s match against Al Khaleej Club
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr highlights, KLJ 0-1 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Laporte goal guides Nassr to victor
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLS: Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England
    Reuters
  2. New England Revolution vs Inter Miami HIGHLIGHTS, MLS: NE 1-4 MIA; Messi scores two, assists Suarez in comfortable win for Miami
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG looks to turn tables on familiar territory against Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24, MBSG v OFC: What happened in the last five Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC games before semifinal 2nd leg?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MBSG vs OFC, ISL 2024 Semifinal 2nd Leg: Overall head-to-head record in Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment