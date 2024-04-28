Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be leaning back on its hefty home support for motivation when it meets Odisha FC in the second leg of semifinal 1 of Indian Super League (ISL) 10 to overturn the one-goal lead and qualify for the final.
Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna.
The match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday is expected to be a keen contest, with the host starting as an underdog.
Egged on by a massive support of around 62,000 fans, Mohun Bagan had upstaged Mumbai City FC to win its maiden League Winner’s Shield at the same venue on April 15 and will look to replicate the performance against Sergio Lobera’s men.
Overall head-to-head: MBSG v OFC
Latest on Sportstar
- MBSG vs OFC, ISL 2024 Semifinal 2nd Leg: Overall head-to-head record in Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch MBSG v OFC Semifinal leg 2
- ISL Semifinal 1, Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Key matchups to look forward in second leg
- CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI, squads, fantasy team
- New England Revolution vs Inter Miami HIGHLIGHTS, MLS: NE 1-4 MIA; Messi scores two, assists Suarez in comfortable win for Miami
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE