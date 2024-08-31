MagazineBuy Print

Italian Grand Prix: Lando Norris takes pole ahead of team mate Piastri

Norris claimed his fourth pole of the season in a car which looks capable of a similar result as at last weekend’s Dutch GP, when he romped home to victory nearly 23 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 21:23 IST , Monza, Italy - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Briton Norris claimed his fourth pole of the season in a car which looks capable of a similar result as at last weekend’s Dutch GP.
Briton Norris claimed his fourth pole of the season in a car which looks capable of a similar result as at last weekend's Dutch GP. | Photo Credit: AP
Briton Norris claimed his fourth pole of the season in a car which looks capable of a similar result as at last weekend's Dutch GP. | Photo Credit: AP

Lando Norris swept to his second successive pole position, and third in four races, in a McLaren front row sweep with team mate Oscar Piastri in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

George Russell will line up third for Mercedes and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth with an upgraded car.

Red Bull’s Formula One leader Max Verstappen qualified only seventh, one place behind Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton who had been fastest in final practice.

Verstappen leads Norris by 70 points with nine races remaining but the Briton could take a chunk out of that on Sunday.

“Another pole which is amazing,” said Norris, who qualified fastest also in the Netherlands last Saturday before winning on Sunday.

His pole time of one minute 19.327 seconds, on a sunny afternoon in the former royal park near Milan, was 0.109 quicker than Piastri’s best effort with Russell 0.113 off the pace and Leclerc 0.134.

ALSO READ: Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in final Italian GP practice

“To have two cars, first and second, when the field has been as tight as it has been this weekend, is surprising,” added Norris, who is now targeting his third career win, “It hurts me to say it, but my lap was not a great lap. However, it was still good enough for pole, so I was surprised, but happy.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack. | Photo Credit: AP
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack. | Photo Credit: AP

Sunday’s race at the ‘Temple of Speed’ near Milan could be a tight battle between the top four teams.

McLaren is only 30 points behind champion and leader Red Bull and could make significant inroads in that constructors’ battle.

Mexican Sergio Perez qualified eighth for Red Bull with Alex Albon ninth for Williams and Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10 for Haas.

Formula One’s Argentine newcomer Franco Colapinto, replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams, qualified 18th and ahead of both Saubers

