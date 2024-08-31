MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in final Italian GP practice

The seven-time world champion, who was fastest in Friday’s second practice and could take a record sixth win at Monza on Sunday, set a time of one minute 20.117 seconds with Russell 0.093 slower.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 18:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest in final free practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, with teammate George Russell making it a Mercedes one-two at the top of the timesheets.

The seven-time world champion, who was fastest in Friday’s second practice and could take a record sixth win at Monza on Sunday, set a time of one minute 20.117 seconds with Russell 0.093 slower.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri fourth.

Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen complained of a lack of front grip and lapped only sixth fastest, with his closest rival Lando Norris fifth for McLaren.

Norris, winner in the Netherlands last weekend, is 70 points behind Verstappen with nine races remaining.

Carlos Sainz, on pole at Monza last year, was seventh and the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto were eighth and ninth with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10.

Related Topics

Lewis Hamilton /

George Russell /

Mercedes /

Charles Leclerc /

Oscar Piastri /

Max Verstappen /

Lando Norris /

Carlos Sainz /

Italian Grand Prix /

Monza

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Rubina Francis 2nd after 1st series in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final, score updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 1-0 NEUFC, Cummings scores, Durand Cup 2024 Final updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan bundled out for 274 in first innings; Miraz takes five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in final Italian GP practice
    Reuters
  5. LIVE Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25: ARS 1-1 BHA; Declan Rice sent off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in final Italian GP practice
    Reuters
  2. Formula One: Kimi Antonelli to race for Mercedes F1 team from 2025
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italian Grand Prix: Renault F1 engine employees stage peaceful protest at Monza
    Reuters
  4. WATCH: Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes
    Reuters
  5. Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Rubina Francis 2nd after 1st series in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final, score updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 1-0 NEUFC, Cummings scores, Durand Cup 2024 Final updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan bundled out for 274 in first innings; Miraz takes five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in final Italian GP practice
    Reuters
  5. LIVE Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25: ARS 1-1 BHA; Declan Rice sent off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment