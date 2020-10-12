ISL: Serigo Lobera joins Mumbai City as new Head Coach

Mumbai City FC on Monday announced the appointment of its new Head Coach, Sergio Lobera, ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020/21 season.

The Spaniard has a wealth of coaching experience in leagues around the world in a career spanning almost 25 years. Lobera has managed clubs in Spain, Morocco and in India and also had a spell as assistant manager of FC Barcelona in 2012.

Lobera was most recently at the helm of at FC Goa, winning the Super Cup in 2019 to much acclaim.

Commenting on his appointment, Sergio Lobera said: “I am absolutely delighted to join Mumbai City FC. I have enjoyed my time in the ISL so far, but for me there is still much to be achieved and I believe we will have the players, partners and management to be very competitive next season. I think the Islanders have huge potential and I’m looking forward to working with the players as soon as possible.

“The opportunity to work with Mumbai City FC and City Football Group in the next chapter of my career was also a big attraction of the role and I am impressed by the infrastructure, connectivity and thinking that goes across all of their clubs around the world," Lobera added.

Sergio’s coaching team will also include new additions, assistant coach Jesus Tato and fitness and conditioning coach, Manuel Sayabera. Both join Sergio from FC Goa. Goalkeeping coach, Juan Maria Cruz Arias, also joins the coaching staff after having worked previously with Sergio at Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan.