Teams begin pre-season training in Goa ahead of ISL season

Indian Super League clubs have begun their pre-season training sessions in Goa ahead of the upcoming season.

Defending champion ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Jamshedpur FC were among the first clubs to arrive in Goa, which will host the entire ISL season behind closed doors owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

All the teams except Bengaluru FC will undergo their pre-season camps in Goa. Bengaluru FC's camp is underway at its academy in Bellary.

FC Goa, Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC have begun training, while the remaining clubs are expected to begin training by the end of the week upon completion of their stipulated quarantine period.

ISL debutant East Bengal’s Indian contingent will reach Goa on October 16.

- Most foreigner coaches arrive -

ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Lopez Habas was the first head coach to arrive in Goa, followed by Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle and NorthEast United FC's Gerard Nus. Kerala Blasters FC's Kibu Vicuna arrived on Saturday. Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez has also reached.

Other Spanish head coaches, including Mumbai City FC’s Sergio Lobera and FC Goa’s Juan Ferrando, will arrive on Monday.

They are here!



Our Gaurs from Spain have touched down on the shores of Goa and are filled with enthusiasm to get going!

- Visa issues delay foreign players -

While a majority of the Indian players have joined the pre-season camps, most foreign players are yet to arrive as the visa restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused delays.

1️⃣4️⃣ day quarantine in progress for The Boss, @lakibuteka #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/nC0wXCFDyp — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) October 11, 2020

Among the foreign arrivals are Peter Hartley and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC, who reached India on Friday, and NorthEast’s Uruguayan attacker Federico Gallego also arrived in Goa.

Hyderabad FC's Spanish signings including Aridane Santana have also arrived.

Among the remaining teams, Chennaiyin FC and its coaching staff are yet to announce the date of the team’s arrival, while Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter will travel once he gets his visa.