ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC starts Level 3 training in Goa Assistant Coach Thangboi Singto monitored the training on an overcast morning in North Goa as Hyderabad FC became the first ISL team to enter into Level 3. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 12 October, 2020 17:19 IST Hyderabad FC, which will be making its second appearance in the Indian Super League football championship after a disappointing first edition, has stepped up its preparations moving into Level 3 training in Goa.This is after successfully completing Level 2 of training as per the ISL guidelines during the first week of the pre-season in Goa.Hyderabad FC is moving on from training in separate groups, The club took the field with the entire Indian contingent at HFC's Training Ground at the St. Anthony's High School in Guirim, on Monday.READ| ISL: Serigo Lobera joins Mumbai City as new Head Coach Assistant Coach Thangboi Singto oversaw the training on an overcast morning in North Goa as Hyderabad FC became the first ISL team to enter into Level 3."The last few weeks have been challenging for all of us. While we were really happy to step on to the field after quarantine, training as one group is something important," Singto said."Working with the larger group allows us to focus on a lot of aspects regarding the team, and so we're really happy to enter into Level 3. As a team, we continue to maintain the protocols set by the League and the Club at all times," he concluded.