Football

Mohun Bagan receives I-League trophy

Mohun Bagan received its trophy in a ceremony held at a five-star hotel in Kolkata on Sunday.

18 October, 2020 13:36 IST

Mohun Bagan team-members with the I-League crown. - TWITTER (@Mohun_Bagan)

Mohun Bagan received its I-League trophy in a ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, a five-star hotel in Kolkata on Sunday, in the presence of West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar.

The ceremony was delayed and held without the presence of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trophy was handed over to the players and coaches present in the city, and streamed live on the club’s Facebook account.

The trophy was paraded around the city.

 

Mohun Bagan will also display the trophy from November 2-5 for a photo opportunity by the members of the club and its supporters.

Mohun Bagan clinched the I-League crown on March 10 with its defeat of Aizawl FC.

