Mohun Bagan receives I-League trophy

Mohun Bagan received its I-League trophy in a ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, a five-star hotel in Kolkata on Sunday, in the presence of West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar.

The ceremony was delayed and held without the presence of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trophy was handed over to the players and coaches present in the city, and streamed live on the club’s Facebook account.

The trophy was paraded around the city.

The moment for which we waited so long. We are the #Champion5 #JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/TceFrNJdgY — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) October 18, 2020

Mohun Bagan will also display the trophy from November 2-5 for a photo opportunity by the members of the club and its supporters.

Mohun Bagan clinched the I-League crown on March 10 with its defeat of Aizawl FC.