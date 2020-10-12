Football Football Seven players, one assistant coach test positive for COVID-19 ahead of ISL Seven players and an assistant coach have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Indian Super League season. PTI New Delhi 12 October, 2020 20:40 IST The entire ISL season will be played behind closed doors in three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic. - Special Arrangement PTI New Delhi 12 October, 2020 20:40 IST Seven players and an assistant coach have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, sources told PTI on Monday.The tests were conducted in Goa after the arrival of the teams and all of them are asymptomatic cases. However, it could not be ascertained which teams these players and the coach belong to. They have been kept in isolation in their respective hotels serving as bio-secure bubbles.RELATED| Teams begin pre-season training in Goa ahead of ISL season East Bengal is the only club yet to arrive in Goa. The entire ISL season will be played behind closed doors in three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.“Seven players and an assistant coach have tested positive for COVID-19 and all of them are asymptomatic cases. They have been placed in isolation in their respective bio-secure bubbles,” a source privy to the development told PTI.“It is mandatory for all the players and officials to have Aarogya Setu app and ISL Health App through which contact tracing can be done. So, there will also be contact tracing and we have to test those who have had contact with these players and coach,” the source added.RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC starts Level 3 training in Goa He said all the eight members will need to have three negative results in seven days to be able to join their respective teams.All the teams have been put up in separate hotels in Goa, which serve as bio-secure bubbles.Following their arrival, the players have been put under quarantine for 10 days during which five tests have been conducted. It was also mandatory for all the teams to undergo three tests prior to their arrival in Goa. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos