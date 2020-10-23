ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC signs Phurba Lachenpa

Young goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa is Mumbai City FC’s latest recruit.

The 22-year-old joins the club on a contract that will keep him there until 2024.

A graduate of the Shillong Lajong FC Academy, Lachenpa signed a professional contract with the Meghalaya-based club in 2015.

The Sikkimese shot-stopper made 24 appearances during his four seasons there, before signing for fellow I-League club Real Kashmir in 2019.

A regular starter for Real Kashmir in the I-League last season, Lachenpa impressed as he kept eight clean sheets in 19 appearances across all competitions, conceding only 17 goals.

He will join goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in the goalkeeping contingent.

'Proud moment'

“It’s a proud moment for me, taking the next step of my career and committing my future to a club of Mumbai City’s stature. I’ve enjoyed my football and my journey so far but I’m only getting started,” Lachpena said.

#TheIslanders' GK Union is growing stronger!



Mumbai, say hello to your newest 'keeper - #SuperPhurba pic.twitter.com/KepZ39hzc9 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 23, 2020

“I know I have to work harder and I am really looking forward to working with and learning from my team-mates. It’s a huge challenge and an even bigger opportunity for me and I am ready to give it my all,” he added.

Head coach Sergio Lobera said Phurba was one of the best goalkeepers in the I-League last season. “He is young and has tremendous potential to improve a lot in the future. Phurba’s reflexes and command during the games is something that caught our eye, and we are hoping he can continue his development here at Mumbai City,” he said.