ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC ropes in Adam le Fondre on a season-long loan

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Monday announced the signing of striker Adam le Fondre on a season-long loan from A-League side Sydney FC.

The 33-year-old Englishman joins the ISL side ahead of the 2020-21 season, bringing in tons of experience and quality to the Mumbai City FC attack.

“This is a new adventure in my footballing journey. The ISL is one of the fastest-growing divisions in the world right now and Mumbai City has the vision and the ambition to be a leading club not only in India, but in Asia,” le Fondre was quoted as saying in a media release.

“We’ve got a really strong squad, and arguably some of the top Indian talent at the club. Our coach, Sergio Lobera, has the right vision and the right plan for us,” he added.

Born and raised in Stockport, Greater Manchester, le Fondre came through the ranks at Stockport County in 2004. A loan spell at Rochdale in 2007 was made permanent where he would go on to spend two seasons. A move to Rotherham United followed before he made the switch to Reading in 2011.

Le Fondre went on to become a pivotal figure in the Reading set up and was influential in its run to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League in his debut season at the club.