Chennaiyin FC challenge awaits harried North East United

After having gone winless in the last three games, North East United will be keen to get back to winning ways when it faces Chennaiyin FC at home on Thursday.

The Highlanders were thrashed 3-0 by ATK in their previous contest, also at home. The manner in which Roy Krishna and David Williams exposed NorthEast’s problems at the back, especially in the left-back slot, would leave coach Robert Jarni worried.

Jarni will likely be without star striker Asamoah Gyan for this fixture which would mean Maximilliano Barrero would be handed a rare start alongside Martin Chaves. “Gyan is very important to us but we have many players. I don’t know if he will play the next game but we have other good players in the team,” Jarni said.

Chennaiyin FC, languishing in the ninth position in the Indian Super League points table, arrives in Guwahati after having drawn against Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Related | Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC - talking points

New head coach Owen Coyle still hasn’t had enough time to communicate his ideas to the players, meaning that the John Gregory hangover would continue for another game. The team has made it a habit of conceding late goals, something Coyle would be keen on eradicating.

Masih Saighani picked up a knock in their last game and Coyle may replace the Afghanistan midfielder with Germanpreet Singh. They would continue to rely on Nerijus Valskis who has scored four goals in his last three matches.

“We do not fear anyone, we are respectful towards anyone. If we give our best, we can win a game,” Coyle said, looking ahead to Thursday's contest.

The match begins at 7.30 pm.