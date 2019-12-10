ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC - Talking points

A late controversial goal denied Chennaiyin FC its second win of the Indian Super League (ISL) against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Complex on Monday.

Nerujis Valskis's fourth goal in the last three matches gave new head coach Owen Coyle a positive start in the first half but Isaac Vanmalsawma equalised, via a deflection of Farukh Choudhary's hand, in the 89th minute.

Sportstar looks at the key aspects of the match.

MATCH BLOG

Chhangte flounders again

Lallianzuala Chhangte was one of the strongest performers for Chennaiyin in the game yet proved to be a frustrating figure at the same time. The former Delhi Dynamos winger got himself into promising positions in attack on many occasions but wasted them with poor final passes.

Chennaiyin could have sealed the win on two instances in the second half which the 22-year-old squanderd. Rafael Crivellaro set him through on goal and with only the 'keeper to beat he failed to convert the chance. Then he overhit his cross for Andre Schembri during a two-on-one advantage. In the full 90 minutes, he attempted 29 passes while completing only 11 with a success rate of 38 per cent -- lowest among Chennaiyin's starting XI.

Refereeing error costs Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin looked assured for a huge win before a brilliant piece of play from Aniket Jadhav and a handball from Farukh Choudhary pegged it back again at the death. Referee Crystal John had a good game and was possibly unsighted when Isaac took the shot. However, his assistant was nearly in line with Farukh off whom the ball took a huge deflection before it hit the net.

Coyle, too, was aggrieved with the end to the game. "The disappointment was that the points were taken off our hands. I think it was a clear hand ball. You can argue whether it was intentional or not, but regardless it was still a free kick. It was cruel on us," the Scotsman said after the game.

Super-sub Jadhav

Aniket's substitution at the start of the first half provided Jamshedpur with the much-needed impetus after failing to have a shot at goal in the first period. The 19-year-old troubled the Chennaiyin defenders often with his pace and trickery, which spurred on the home side. Jadhav's contribution to the equaliser was crucial where he danced his way in between Eli Sabia and Edwin Vanspaul before playing the ball to Sumeet Passi for the assist.