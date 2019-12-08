ISL 2019: Manvir Singh brings FC Goa back to winning ways

Hyderabad FC suffered yet another defeat at home – this time to FC Goa – in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Sunday night.

Manvir Singh, who came in as a substitute in the 62nd minute, showed opportunism within six minutes when he positioned himself well for a free-kick off Brandon Fernandes from the right corner.

Realising that the tall Hyderabad’s Giles Barnes was right in front of him, Manvir leapt in the air, essayed a header which hit the turf and bounced into the top, right corner of the goal - leaving the home team custodian and captain Kamaljit Singh stunned.

It was a Goan show more or less in the second session with midfielder Hugo Boumous being all over the rival territory combining speed, skill and amazing ball control.

He worked in tandem with Seiminlen Doungel and Edu Bedia and the trio had the liberty of a rock solid defence with Chinglensana Singh being exceptional.

Though there was flashes of brilliance from Marcelinho and Mohammed Yasir, the team once again lacked cohesion and direction.

Earlier, it was Goa which survived an early scare when Rafael Lopez header was just off the target.

The closest Goa came to scoring a goal was in the 12th minute against run of play when Boumous had a splendid run down the centre straight into the box only to be thwarted by an alert defender Matthew Shaun.

Soon, again it was the turn of Hyderabad FC's Nikhil Poojary to keep at bay a threatening Doungel who weaved his way past a crowded defence on the right flank to march close to within striking range only to see Poojary being equal to the task.

Doungel was it again, time coming down the centre in the 22nd minute to essay what looked a near goal but saw Kamaljit save it with his usual smart approach.