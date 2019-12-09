ISL LIVE: Valskis gives Chennaiyin FC the lead against Jamshedpur FC

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC.

41' Farukh has been the best player for the home side. He gets free on the right again but his cross is easiy collected by VIshal.

38' Jamshedpur FC almost finds the equaliser. Monroy plays a beautiful ball over the Chennaiyin defence to Farukh. He sends in a low cross that is cleared just before Sumeet Passi almost got to end of.

35' Acosta walks out of the pitch holding his shoulder. And he is immediately replaced by Jitendra Singh.

33' Masih Saighani picks up the first yellow card of the game.

26' CHENNAIYIN FC TAKES THE LEAD! Nerijus Valskis makes space for himself and shoots. The ball bounces off the far post and into the goal. That's his fourth goal in six games.

18' Thoi Singh crosses into the box and Robin Gurung looks to hit it first time but Saighani defends well.

17' Crivellaro tries to dance his way through a crowd of Jamshedpur players and loses the ball.

16' Chhangte skips past his marker again and his low cross into the box is cleared by a sliding Tiri.

13' Aitor Monroy plays CK Vineeth through down the left wing. Vineeth's cross is bad and it goes out for a goal kick.

10' Chhangte skips past a defender down the left flank. He tries to curl it into the box but the corss is too close to the keeper and Subrata Paul calmly gathers. Should've done better with the time he had on the ball.

9' Aitor Monroy chips the ball over the top of the Chennaiyin defence is cleared by Vishal Kaith who has come a long way off the line. Good keeping from the 23-year-old.

5' Thoi Singh puts the ball past Narender Gahlot and tries to go around him but the youngster uses his physical strength to hold him off.

3' Chennaiyin gets the first corner of the game. Crivellaro takes it but is easily defended by the Jamshedpur players.

3' Rafael Crivellaro with a lovely through ball for Lallianzuala Chhangte on the left flank. The latter looks to cross it first time but sees his effort blocked.

2' Both teams exchange possession in the opening minutes but the final pass is lacking.

1' KICKOFF! Chennaiyin FC gets the match underway.

— Chennaiyin FC hasn't won on the road since the 4-2 win against FC Pune City on November 6 last year. The team hasn't scored in its last six away games losing all of them. The last time it scored in an away game? It was at the JRD Tata Complex, Raphael Augusto the scorer.

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur FC XI: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Memo Moura, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth

Sunstitutes: Rafique Ali (GK), Keegan Pereira, Jitendra Singh, Augustin Fernandes, Bikash Jairu, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav

Chennaiyin FC XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Substitutes: Karanjit Singh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu

PREVIEW | Owen Coyle faces first test with Chennaiyin at Jamshedpur

Antonio Iriondo’s Jamshedpur FC is unbeaten in the Indian Super League matches on home soil and it will look to extend this run to five when it plays host to Chennaiyin FC on Monday evening.

The Men of Steel have picked up two wins and as many draws at home and the Spanish coach will be keen for them to close the gap at the top.

The bad news for Jamshedpur is that Sergio Castel, who has five goals to his name, hasn’t recovered in time after picking up a knock in the previous game against NorthEast United.

Midfielder Piti has started training but will not be part of the matchday squad.

“We are going to keep trusting our players and the work they have done. I'm very happy with the situation at the moment. We have lost two of our foreign players (Sergio Castel and Piti) but the team is still performing good. I hope we continue with this kind of performance until we can recover both the players,” said Iriondo.

The former Indian Arrows boys, namely Narender Gehlot and Jitender Singh have taken to the ISL as a fish to water as they have fitted seamlessly into Iriondo’s system.

Farukh Choudhary has impressed everyone with his tricks and flicks but it’s about time for him to be more clinical in front of goal.

Meanwhile, these are interesting times at Chennaiyin FC as it has a new coach in Owen Coyle, who is well known for his stints at Bolton and Wigan. This was after John Gregory put in his papers and parted ways with the club.

Chennaiyin has just a single win to boast of and has conceded in every game, except one. Coyle’s immediate task would be to arrest the team's slide and sort out the defensive issues, both in terms of tactics and personnel.

“The first aim is to win games and do things systematically. I do recognize there are a lot of good opponents in the league. But we also have players with whom it is achievable to reach the play-offs.

“We are very respectful of our opponent (Jamshedpur), because they have great quality. But we don’t come with fear also. If we are at our best tomorrow, we can win the game,” observed the experienced Coyle.

Andre Schembri, who started its last game on the bench, is fit to start and it will be interesting to see if Coyle makes massive changes to the starting eleven or prefers the safer approach by fielding more or less the same players from the last match.

An intriguing battle at the JRD Sports Complex awaits.