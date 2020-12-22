Quiz ISL 2020-21 Quiz — From quickest brace to saving grace ISL 2020: Test your knowledge on all the latest happenings in the seventh season of the Indian Super League with this quiz. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2020 17:57 IST How closely have you followed the action from the Indian Super League in the week gone by? Take our quiz and find out. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2020 17:57 IST 1.Which footballer scored the fastest brace in the ongoing ISL? Roy Krishna Hyderabad FC's Santana scored twice within the space of 41 seconds in the match against SC East Bengal Aridane Santana Hyderabad FC's Santana scored twice within the space of 41 seconds in the match against SC East Bengal Igor Angulo Hyderabad FC's Santana scored twice within the space of 41 seconds in the match against SC East Bengal Rafael Crivellaro Hyderabad FC's Santana scored twice within the space of 41 seconds in the match against SC East Bengal 2.TP Rehenesh saved a penalty in Jamshedpur FC's win over NorthEast United FC. Who was the penalty taker? Luis Machado Sylla became the second NEUFC player to miss a penalty this season after Kwesi Appiah. Kwesi Appiah Sylla became the second NEUFC player to miss a penalty this season after Kwesi Appiah. Idrissa Sylla Sylla became the second NEUFC player to miss a penalty this season after Kwesi Appiah. Khassa Camara Sylla became the second NEUFC player to miss a penalty this season after Kwesi Appiah. 3.FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC is the match-up which has produced the most goals in the history of ISL. How many goals have been scored so far? 65 66 67 68 4.Which team ended Hyderabad FC's unbeaten start to the season? Chennaiyin FC Mumbai City beat Hyderabad 2-0 with goals from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Adam le Fondre. ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai City beat Hyderabad 2-0 with goals from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Adam le Fondre. Mumbai City FC Mumbai City beat Hyderabad 2-0 with goals from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Adam le Fondre. FC Goa Mumbai City beat Hyderabad 2-0 with goals from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Adam le Fondre. 5.Which former Newcastle United player scored for Odisha FC this season? Steven Taylor Steven Taylor scored his maiden goal this season against Bengaluru FC. Diego Mauricio Steven Taylor scored his maiden goal this season against Bengaluru FC. Jacob Tratt Steven Taylor scored his maiden goal this season against Bengaluru FC. Cole Alexander Steven Taylor scored his maiden goal this season against Bengaluru FC.