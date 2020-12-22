Quiz

ISL 2020-21 Quiz — From quickest brace to saving grace

ISL 2020: Test your knowledge on all the latest happenings in the seventh season of the Indian Super League with this quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 December, 2020 17:57 IST

How closely have you followed the action from the Indian Super League in the week gone by? Take our quiz and find out.

1.Which footballer scored the fastest brace in the ongoing ISL?
2.TP Rehenesh saved a penalty in Jamshedpur FC's win over NorthEast United FC. Who was the penalty taker?
3.FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC is the match-up which has produced the most goals in the history of ISL. How many goals have been scored so far?
4.Which team ended Hyderabad FC's unbeaten start to the season?
5.Which former Newcastle United player scored for Odisha FC this season?